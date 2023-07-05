Facebook
Construction continues on new police station, training facility in Zachary

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of 2024.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary officials have announced the construction of a new police station and training center.

According to the Zachary Police Department, starting at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, cement trucks will enter the area and pour cement on the construction site.

Police said residents should be aware of cement trucks, construction vehicles, workers, and potentially loud noise in the area.

The building will be located at 5160 Old Slaughter Road at the corner of Montegudo Boulevard.

Ground was broken on the new facility on the morning of Monday, April 17. Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of 2024.

The Zachary Police Department has been sharing a facility with the Zachary City Court for more than 35 years.

“I have watched firsthand as the department has outgrown the building, having worked in the police department complex for the past 34 years,” said Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence. “I want to thank the prior administration and city council for allowing us to be a part of all aspects of choosing the architectural firm that designed the new building and selecting the location.”

The 21,000-square-foot facility will house the entire police force under one roof, an in-house training center, and more storage space.

Grace Hebert Curtis Architects was selected as the architectural firm for the new police station. Governor Capital Corporation, of Southlake, Texas, is financing the project.

“I want to congratulate Deanna Mankins and the City of Zachary on their new police station,” said Marti Sauls, vice president of Government Capital Corporation. “It is an honor to assist Louisiana cities in meeting their goals and objectives.”

