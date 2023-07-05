Clinton man reported missing found safe

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The Clinton Police Department announced a man who was reported missing has been found safe.

Police said Kirby Jones, 38, of Clinton, La., was last seen on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, around 11 a.m.

Authorities announced on Wednesday, July 5 he had been located.

Jones was described as 5′9″ and weighing around 195 lbs., according to law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.