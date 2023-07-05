Facebook
Clinton man reported missing found safe

Kirby Jones
Kirby Jones(Clinton Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The Clinton Police Department announced a man who was reported missing has been found safe.

Police said Kirby Jones, 38, of Clinton, La., was last seen on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, around 11 a.m.

Authorities announced on Wednesday, July 5 he had been located.

Jones was described as 5′9″ and weighing around 195 lbs., according to law enforcement.

