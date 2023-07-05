BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a woman was found dead inside her home.

Cedrick Demond Lang, 35, was arrested in connection with the beating death of Rachel Johnson, 42, officials said.

Johnson was found around 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 3 at her home located in the 10000 block of Florida Blvd.

Autopsy results show Johnson died from blunt force trauma, police confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

