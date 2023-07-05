Facebook
Baton Rouge program helps youth earn GED

The AMI Kids YouthBuild program aims to help folks earn their high school diploma.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The AMI Kids YouthBuild program aims to help folks earn their GED.

A Louisiana study shows that the state has one of the highest dropout rates in the country. People over at AMI Kids are trying to change that.

Those between the ages of 16 and 24 years old who go through the program could also make some extra cash.

“When our young people come into the YouthBuild program they really don’t know what they want to do,” Karryl Durr said, the Executive Director of AMI Kids Baton Rouge.

Karryl Durr, the executive director of AMI Kids YouthBuild, believes the program can change the Baton Rouge community.

“We really want to impact these individuals and most importantly, the ones who are having challenges deter crime in our Baton Rouge community because of course you know idol times lead to things that we don’t want to happen in our Baton Rouge community,” Durr said.

Click here or contact the school at (225) 356-3461 for more information.

