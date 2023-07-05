2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Catholic High Bears

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some high school football teams that didn’t have spring practice will start drills at the end of the month on July, 31.

Tonight’s Sportsline Summer Camp team, the Catholic High Bears, did have spring practice with a brand new head coach.

Returning to start at quarterback for the Bears is now senior Daniel Beale, who recently committed to the Ragin Cajuns of UL-Lafayette.

He’s been the starter since his sophomore year and head coach Hudson Fuller was an assistant when his older brother played for the Bears, returning after a successful stint at West Feliciana to replace David Simoneaux.

Beale may have lost Shelton Sampson to LSU, but the cupboard’s not bare when it comes to playmakers.

