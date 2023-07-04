Scattered storms for the Fourth of July

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Independence Day won’t be a washout, however, there will be a 50% chance of showers and storms, both AM and PM with highs in the mid 90s. Thankfully, there is no heat advisory or warnings for today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 4 (WAFB)

The fireworks displays should be mainly in good shape tonight as rain chances will drop from an early evening 30%, down to 0% later tonight.

Going forward, heat index values won’t be too taxing as rain chances stay elevated over the next few days.

The WPC is showing a general one to two inches of rain over the next seven days, with some spots getting a bit more of the much-needed rain.

In the extended, it appears that Wednesday through Friday will be on the wetter side, with chances diminishing a bit over the weekend. The tropics remain quiet...for now.

