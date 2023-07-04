Scattered storms for the Fourth of July
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Independence Day won’t be a washout, however, there will be a 50% chance of showers and storms, both AM and PM with highs in the mid 90s. Thankfully, there is no heat advisory or warnings for today.
The fireworks displays should be mainly in good shape tonight as rain chances will drop from an early evening 30%, down to 0% later tonight.
Going forward, heat index values won’t be too taxing as rain chances stay elevated over the next few days.
The WPC is showing a general one to two inches of rain over the next seven days, with some spots getting a bit more of the much-needed rain.
In the extended, it appears that Wednesday through Friday will be on the wetter side, with chances diminishing a bit over the weekend. The tropics remain quiet...for now.
