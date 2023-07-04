Facebook
Saints TE Foster Moreau says he’s in ‘full remission’ after cancer diagnosis

Saints tight end Foster Moreau played at Jesuit High and LSU before being drafted by the Raiders.
Saints tight end Foster Moreau played at Jesuit High and LSU before being drafted by the Raiders.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints tight end Foster Moreau is in “full remission” after four months of treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, he announced Monday (July 3) in a tweet.

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma,” Moreau wrote. “I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered.”

Moreau, 26, received the Stage 2 diagnosis in March after Saints team physician Dr. John Amoss noticed an abnormality during a physical examination of the free agent who played the previous four seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Two months later, the Saints signed the former Jesuit High and LSU player to a three-year contract worth a reported $12 million, including $8 million in guaranteed money.

