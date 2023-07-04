Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police officer released from hospital after driver runs over his leg

Authorities continue to search for person involved.
Authorities are searching for a driver who ran over a police officer’s leg during an incident on the evening of Friday, June 30.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A police officer has been released from the hospital after a driver ran over his leg during an incident on the evening of Friday, June 30.

The officer, identified as Shaine Powers, was given an escort by officers with the Central Police Department on his way home Tuesday, July 4.

Central Police Department is at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, awaiting the...
Central Police Department is at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, awaiting the release of Officer Shaine Powers, who was injured while on duty.(Central Police Department)

According to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran, the incident happened at a park in the Bridlewood Subdivision of Central around 10:30 p.m.

The officer approached a vehicle and quickly suspected the driver had narcotics, according to police. They added the officer then requested that the driver get out of the vehicle.

Police said that following the officer’s request, the driver put the vehicle in drive, dragged the officer for a short distance, and also ran over the officer’s leg.

Chief Corcoran said that Powers underwent a successful operation to stabilize his leg. His medical team expects him to make a full recovery.

According to police, the driver left the scene in a small gray sedan. Authorities are still looking for the person involved.

Anyone with information that can help authorities in the case is asked to contact the Central Police Department by calling the number (225) 367-1254 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
KHALIL HOLMES
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend
Jail Bars
Inmate found dead in West Baton Rouge Detention Center
BRPD unit (generic).
42-year-old woman found dead inside home