Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Multiple people shot in Philadelphia; suspect in custody

FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.
FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.(KXLN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told The Associated Press there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Air travel for the July 4 holiday weekend was put to the test as a result of severe weather.
United Airlines gets a handle on canceled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say
Air travel for the July 4 holiday weekend was put to the test as a result of severe weather.
Airlines try to bounce back from weekend travel chaos
Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track after his horse Arabian Lion won The Woody Stephens...
Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024