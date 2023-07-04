Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested and is facing additional charges after he allegedly shot and killed his 20-year-old girlfriend, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Detectives arrested Khalil Holmes, 27, on Monday, July 3 for the shooting death of Akylah Dorsey, 20.

KHALIL HOLMES (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Holmes was arrested at his home and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and obstruction of justice. He previously faced a negligent homicide charge.

The shooting happened on June 16 around 1 a.m. in the 9000 block of North Parkview Drive near Airline Highway.

According to authorities, Dorsey was found in the driveway of the home on North Parkview Drive with a single gunshot wound to the neck.

Police said she died at the scene.

BRPD reported Holmes originally stated when Dorsey handed him a handgun, it accidentally went off. After further investigation, it was determined that the shooting was not accidental.

Holmes and Dorsey were in a relationship, law enforcement confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

