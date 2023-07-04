Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his 20-year-old girlfriend, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Detectives arrested Khalil Holmes, 27, on Monday, July 3 for the shooting death of Akylah Dorsey, 20.

KHALIL HOLMES (Baton Rouge Police Department)

The shooting happened on June 16 around 1 a.m. in the 9000 block of North Parkview Drive near Airline Highway.

According to authorities, Dorsey was found in the driveway of the home on North Parkview Drive with a single gunshot wound to the neck.

Police said she died at the scene.

BRPD reported Holmes originally stated when Dorsey handed him a handgun, it accidentally went off. After further investigation, it was determined that the shooting was not accidental.

Holmes and Dorsey were in a relationship, law enforcement confirmed.

Holmes was arrested at his home and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and obstruction of justice.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

