Lt. General Russell Honore’ to be honored on Independence Day

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Lieutenant General Russel Honore’, along with other veterans who have served in the United States military, will be honored on Independence Day during a special breakfast.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints announced the breakfast will take place from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

You can stop by 4901 Harding Street in Baker, La. if you want to participate.

Honore’ has been selected as the guest of honor. He will be presented with a plaque for his service to the U.S. and Louisiana.

Amongst other achievements and accolades, Honore’ is known for providing assistance after Hurricane Katrina, organizers said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.