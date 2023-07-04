Facebook
Lt. General Russell Honore’ to be honored on Independence Day

Lieutenant General Russell Honore'(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Lieutenant General Russel Honore’, along with other veterans who have served in the United States military, will be honored on Independence Day during a special breakfast.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints announced the breakfast will take place from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

You can stop by 4901 Harding Street in Baker, La. if you want to participate.

Honore’ has been selected as the guest of honor. He will be presented with a plaque for his service to the U.S. and Louisiana.

Amongst other achievements and accolades, Honore’ is known for providing assistance after Hurricane Katrina, organizers said.

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Brusly Panthers - Part II