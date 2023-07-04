Facebook
July 4 fireworks: Checking for permits, what to expect at the stands

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said more than 300 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2023 Fourth of July season.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in the Capital Region. Many are venturing out to see a live firework show and others want to have a show at home.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said more than 300 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2023 Fourth of July season, as it is state law for wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be appropriately licensed by the SFM, in the parishes and municipalities where they are legally allowed. The sales season extends through 11:59 p.m. on July 5th.

There are plenty of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in the Capital Region.

The SFM said if you plan on buying fireworks, be mindful of if the stand you are purchasing from has been permitted by their office. You can request to see permitting information from any retail fireworks business.

Officials also encourage reporting any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting their website, lasfm.org.

