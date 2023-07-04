Inmate found dead in West Baton Rouge Detention Center

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate was found dead in the West Baton Rouge Detention Center after he used a bedsheet to hang himself.

The inmate was identified as Ty Thibodeaux, 27.

Thibodeaux was found unresponsive by deputies late Monday (July 3) night.

He was taken to a hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Thibodeaux was booked into the West Baton Rouge Detention Center by WBRSO on June 15, 2023, for aggravated second-degree battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic bench warrant. He also had a probation and parole detainer, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

