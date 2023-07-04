BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Fourth of July, consider adding grilled watermelon steaks to your BBQ spread. They are delicious and savory when paired with cheese and prosciutto, not to mention fun to prepare for the whole family! What are you waiting for?!

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

8 (8-inch) watermelon wedges, 1–2 inches thick

3 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp sea salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsps balsamic reduction

2 tbsps feta cheese, crumbled

2 tbsps chiffonade of fresh basil

Prosciutto for serving

Mozzarella cheese for serving

Method:

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Baste watermelon slices with extra-virgin olive oil then place on direct heat. Grill for 3–4 minutes until good grill marks form and the watermelon is nicely caramelized. Remove from grill and season with sea salt and black pepper then garnish with balsamic reduction, feta, and basil. Serve alongside prosciutto and mozzarella cheese.

