Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

East Baton Rouge fireworks laws: What you need to know

Police are reminding folks that igniting fireworks is illegal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are reminding folks that igniting fireworks is illegal in East Baton Rouge Parish.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says even though fireworks are not legal here in East Baton Rouge, emergency responders are called for noise complaints every year about them.

Officials are encouraging you to head to your local Independence Day celebrations or enjoy the fireworks from afar. Ignoring the law could cost you a visit from law enforcement.

“If someone calls in about your popping fireworks, officers will respond, and they will confiscate the fireworks and or offer you a citation,” Saundra Watts said, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A citation could cost you around five hundred dollars, but it is nothing compared to the cost of someone’s life.

Officials are also warning about firing off guns to celebrate.

“What you have to remember is what goes up must come down and you have no idea of where those projectiles are going to land,” Watts said.

Click here for a list of holiday celebrations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

*NOTE: This is stock photo.
Record amount of traffic, impaired driving don’t mix this Fourth of July
East Baton Rouge fireworks laws: What you need to know
Drive sober or get pulled over during the Fourth of July
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: St. Amant Gators - Part I