East Baton Rouge fireworks laws: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are reminding folks that igniting fireworks is illegal in East Baton Rouge Parish.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says even though fireworks are not legal here in East Baton Rouge, emergency responders are called for noise complaints every year about them.

Officials are encouraging you to head to your local Independence Day celebrations or enjoy the fireworks from afar. Ignoring the law could cost you a visit from law enforcement.

“If someone calls in about your popping fireworks, officers will respond, and they will confiscate the fireworks and or offer you a citation,” Saundra Watts said, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A citation could cost you around five hundred dollars, but it is nothing compared to the cost of someone’s life.

Officials are also warning about firing off guns to celebrate.

“What you have to remember is what goes up must come down and you have no idea of where those projectiles are going to land,” Watts said.

Click here for a list of holiday celebrations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.