60-year-old man injured in stabbing on Fourth of July, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed on Tuesday, July 4.

It happened around noon on N. 19th Street near Memorial Stadium, according to officials.

Police said a 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a suspected stab wound.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, and he is in stable condition, officials confirmed.

No other details have been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

