42-year-old woman found dead inside home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her home.

Police identified the woman as Rachel Johnson, 42.

Johnson was found around 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 3 at her home located in the 10000 block of Florida Blvd.

Autopsy results show Johnson died from blunt force trauma, police confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the beating death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

