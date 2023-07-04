42-year-old woman found dead inside home, BRPD investigating

Information provided by the Baton Rouge Police Department:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the beating death of RACHEL JOHNSON, 42. Johnson was found deceased inside her home located at 10625 Florida Blvd around 10:30am on July 3, 2023.

Autopsy results state that Johnson died from blunt force trauma.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone having information on this beating death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.