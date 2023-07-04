2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: St. Amant Gators

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Cap takes us back to Ascension Parish as we check in with the St. Amant Gators.

Last year was unfamiliar territory for the Gators as they endured a losing season for the first time in 15 years.

In order to prevent that from happening again, head coach David Oliver has made some changes.

One of the most important changes is the way they practice and it involves more focus on the little things.

