Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: St. Amant Gators

St. Amant Gators
St. Amant Gators(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Cap takes us back to Ascension Parish as we check in with the St. Amant Gators.

Last year was unfamiliar territory for the Gators as they endured a losing season for the first time in 15 years.

In order to prevent that from happening again, head coach David Oliver has made some changes.

One of the most important changes is the way they practice and it involves more focus on the little things.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Saints tight end Foster Moreau played at Jesuit High and LSU before being drafted by the Raiders.
Saints TE Foster Moreau says he’s in ‘full remission’ after cancer diagnosis
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Brusly Panthers - Part II
Brusly Panthers
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Brusly Panthers
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Brusly Panthers - Part I