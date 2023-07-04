Facebook
1 dead after possible alligator attack in South Carolina

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack happened.
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) - One person is dead following what authorities have called an “alligator incident” on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

Several agencies including Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to a report of a possible alligator attack near a lagoon bordering the golf course in the Spanish Wells community at about 9:28 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said a 69-year-old resident of the community was found at the edge of the lagoon and appeared to be unresponsive.

As first responders began rescue efforts, an alligator appeared and guarded the woman’s body, interrupting emergency efforts.

Police said the gator was safely removed from the area, and the woman’s body was recovered.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will do an autopsy on the woman.

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack happened. The sheriff’s office said it is not clear at this point where she was taken into the water.

This would be the second deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County in less than a year. In 2022, an 88-year-old Sun City woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

