1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and four others are injured after a fireworks explosion that happened on July 4 in east Texas.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Locust Road. Emergency crews responded to reports of a major fire at that location. Officials say the explosion involved fireworks and other incendiary materials.

Officials confirm one person was killed and four others were hurt.

Preliminary details show an accident happened as fireworks were being prepped for an event later in the day. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The fire is being investigated.

