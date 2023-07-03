Facebook
SMART LIVING: Foods most likely to make you sick

By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - About 48 million Americans get sick from E. coli, salmonella, and listeria in foods each year.

Nearly three thousand die from foodborne illnesses annually, and almost 130 thousand are hospitalized.

Researchers at Consumer Reports ranked foods based on how many outbreaks, deaths, and illnesses they caused. They found some foods were riskier to eat than others.

The worst offender was leafy greens. Foods like lettuce, kale, and arugula were responsible for 50 outbreaks and 11 deaths between 2017 and 2022. These veggies tend to get contaminated by dirty irrigation water.

“It’s best if you are able to wash your fruits and vegetables,” said Shante Jeune, Ph.D., MS, RDN, a registered dietician at the University of Central Florida.

Contaminated deli meats and cheeses were also found to cause outbreaks of listeria. Ninety percent of people infected with listeria end up in the hospital. Other meats like ground beef, chicken, and turkey can also make you sick.

“Meats, especially chicken, is important to fully cook through. In beef, they have specific requirements, 150 degrees or higher to maintain healthy uncontaminated foods,” spoke Jeune, Ph.D., MS, RDN.

Some other foods that made the list were fruits like papaya, peaches, and cantaloupe.

Surprisingly, onions were the fourth most likely food to make someone ill. Experts say to avoid purchasing bruised onions, as they allow bacteria to enter more easily.

Flour used in cookie and brownie mixes and premade cake batter also made the list. Experts said while wheat is growing in the field, bacteria can get onto the grain surface through contaminated water or wild animal droppings. When flour is cooked before consumption, the bacteria are killed. Avoid eating raw dough or batter to limit your risk.

