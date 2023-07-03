Shooting in Assumption Parish leaves 1 dead

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Bayou L’Ourse that happened Sunday, July 2.

A spokesman with the sheriff’s office confirmed when deputies arrived at the scene, several people said a shooting had taken place and a victim was inside the home.

Deputies found a man identified as Atanacio Guerrero, 40, of Bayou L’Ourse dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Joseph H. Gilchrist, Sr., of Bayou L’ourse, La.

Witnesses told authorities Guerrero and a mutual friend of his and Gilchrist‚ entered Gilchrist’s home at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Immediately upon entering, Gilchrist pulled a large caliber weapon and began asking questions of the victim, Guerrero.

Shortly after, Gilchrist fired several shots, killing Guerrero.

Deputies arrested Gilchrist at the scene.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish detention facility on a charge of second-degree murder.

He remains in jail and awaits a bond hearing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.