Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shooting in Assumption Parish leaves 1 dead

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office(Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Bayou L’Ourse that happened Sunday, July 2.

A spokesman with the sheriff’s office confirmed when deputies arrived at the scene, several people said a shooting had taken place and a victim was inside the home.

Deputies found a man identified as Atanacio Guerrero, 40, of Bayou L’Ourse dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Joseph H. Gilchrist, Sr., of Bayou L’ourse, La.

Witnesses told authorities Guerrero and a mutual friend of his and Gilchrist‚ entered Gilchrist’s home at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Immediately upon entering, Gilchrist pulled a large caliber weapon and began asking questions of the victim, Guerrero.

Shortly after, Gilchrist fired several shots, killing Guerrero.

Deputies arrested Gilchrist at the scene.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish detention facility on a charge of second-degree murder.

He remains in jail and awaits a bond hearing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The...
RRB Charity Softball Tournament & concerts draw closer
Fire in Sorrento
Large field fire rekindles 3 times in Ascension Parish
Generic police lights
2 adults stab each other after getting into fight, deputies say
Baker woman hit, killed by train