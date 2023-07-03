RRB Charity Softball Tournament & concerts draw closer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and Wounded War Heroes, is quickly approaching as we move into the month of July.

A series of RRB charity concerts begin this weekend with a Caterie Reunion Saturday, July 8 at The Varsity Theatre. The show will feature the return of bands like Amos Moses, One Wants, The Debbie Landry Band, and Toby Tomplay.

The Chase Tyler Band headlines a charity country show alongside Taylor Nauta and The Ben Ragsdale Band Friday, July 21, also at The Varsity Theatre.

And the big finale comes your way Saturday, August 19th with national, multiplatinum rock band Vertical Horizon, teamed with popular local openers ReGeneration and Petty Betty. That concert will also be at The Varsity. Tickets to all shows can be purchased at redrockandblue.com.

The annual USSSA slow-pitch softball tournament will be held July 28-30, 2023 at BREC’s Oak Villa Park in Baton Rouge. There is a three-game guarantee and teams can register in classifications such as Competitive Coed, Recreational Coed, Competitive Men, and Recreational Men. The deadline to register a team is Friday, July 21st and the link to register can be found here.

RRB typically gives $50,000 or more to local military charities each year.

