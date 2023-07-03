Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

RRB Charity Softball Tournament & concerts draw closer

Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The...
Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and Wounded War Heroes, is quickly approaching as we move into the month of July.(Red Rock and Blue/Facebook)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and Wounded War Heroes, is quickly approaching as we move into the month of July.

A series of RRB charity concerts begin this weekend with a Caterie Reunion Saturday, July 8 at The Varsity Theatre. The show will feature the return of bands like Amos Moses, One Wants, The Debbie Landry Band, and Toby Tomplay.

Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The...
Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and Wounded War Heroes, is quickly approaching as we move into the month of July.(Jacques Doucet)

The Chase Tyler Band headlines a charity country show alongside Taylor Nauta and The Ben Ragsdale Band Friday, July 21, also at The Varsity Theatre.

Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The...
Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and Wounded War Heroes, is quickly approaching as we move into the month of July.(Jacques Doucet)

And the big finale comes your way Saturday, August 19th with national, multiplatinum rock band Vertical Horizon, teamed with popular local openers ReGeneration and Petty Betty. That concert will also be at The Varsity. Tickets to all shows can be purchased at redrockandblue.com.

Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The...
Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and Wounded War Heroes, is quickly approaching as we move into the month of July.(Jacques Doucet)

The annual USSSA slow-pitch softball tournament will be held July 28-30, 2023 at BREC’s Oak Villa Park in Baton Rouge. There is a three-game guarantee and teams can register in classifications such as Competitive Coed, Recreational Coed, Competitive Men, and Recreational Men. The deadline to register a team is Friday, July 21st and the link to register can be found here.

Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The...
Red Rock & Blue, an annual charity fundraiser to benefit Louisiana military charities like The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and Wounded War Heroes, is quickly approaching as we move into the month of July.(Jacques Doucet)

RRB typically gives $50,000 or more to local military charities each year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 3
Elevated rain chances to help end current heat wave
Fire in Sorrento
Large field fire rekindles 3 times in Ascension Parish
Generic police lights
2 adults stab each other after getting into fight, deputies say
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
Shooting in Assumption Parish leaves 1 dead