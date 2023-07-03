Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New Roads Independence Day celebration kicks things off with a boat parade

New Roads Independence Day celebration
New Roads Independence Day celebration(WAFB)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - People gathered along False River in New Roads for an early Independence Day celebration, on Sunday, July 2.

”It’s enjoyable, it brings the kids out and just enjoy what new roads has to offer,” said Malik Victorian.

The day-long festivities included a boat parade full of USA pride, with more than 10 boats hoping to snatch an award for most patriotic boat among other awards.

For others, it was their first time at this sort of event.

”It’s my first time coming to see a boat parade, so we’ll see what’s up,” said Alvin Fleury as he waited for the parade to begin.

“This year the theme is the red, white and blue,” said Mayor Theron Smith. “I saw some of them really decked out.”

While the boats ride in style, officials on the water, were making sure everyone was safe.

”The last thing we want is anyone to be injured or any type of accident,” Smith added. “The sheriff is out on the water, Wildlife and Fisheries as well.”

Law enforcement officials want to make sure children are in life jackets that fit, and that adults are drinking responsibly. So much so, that some bartenders may even check your limit, before you head back out on the water.

”Normally when we serve people we always ask, normally the driver of the boat we’ll offer them a bottle of water,” said Amber Finch. “We want to make sure these people are staying hydrated and also being responsible out there because we don’t want anyone being hurt today.”

A great way for families to celebrate together, safely.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Part of Airline Highway in Gonzales closed after road buckles
Part of Airline Highway in Gonzales shut down after road buckles
Acadian Ambulance
Blood drive, plate lunch benefit to help families of paramedics involved in deadly crash
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Troopers identify woman killed after crashing car into water
Tyshawn Brumfield
Toddler nearly beaten to death last year now paralyzed, blind, has major brain damage