New Roads Independence Day celebration kicks things off with a boat parade

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - People gathered along False River in New Roads for an early Independence Day celebration, on Sunday, July 2.

”It’s enjoyable, it brings the kids out and just enjoy what new roads has to offer,” said Malik Victorian.

The day-long festivities included a boat parade full of USA pride, with more than 10 boats hoping to snatch an award for most patriotic boat among other awards.

For others, it was their first time at this sort of event.

”It’s my first time coming to see a boat parade, so we’ll see what’s up,” said Alvin Fleury as he waited for the parade to begin.

“This year the theme is the red, white and blue,” said Mayor Theron Smith. “I saw some of them really decked out.”

While the boats ride in style, officials on the water, were making sure everyone was safe.

”The last thing we want is anyone to be injured or any type of accident,” Smith added. “The sheriff is out on the water, Wildlife and Fisheries as well.”

Law enforcement officials want to make sure children are in life jackets that fit, and that adults are drinking responsibly. So much so, that some bartenders may even check your limit, before you head back out on the water.

”Normally when we serve people we always ask, normally the driver of the boat we’ll offer them a bottle of water,” said Amber Finch. “We want to make sure these people are staying hydrated and also being responsible out there because we don’t want anyone being hurt today.”

A great way for families to celebrate together, safely.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.