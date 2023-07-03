Man accused of shooting dog during argument, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man on Sunday, July 2, after he shot a dog during an argument.

Andrew Williams, 38, is charged with cruelty to animals and domestic abuse battery, according to arrest documents.

The documents said the argument between Williams and a victim began inside of a home. The fight started as a verbal argument but turned physical when Williams grabbed the victim’s throat, according to the arrest documents.

The dog began growling at Williams in an effort to protect the victim, according to the arrest documents.

Arrest documents said Williams and the victim went outside where the argument continued. As the argument continued outside, the dog continued to growl at Williams, the documents stated.

During the argument outside, Williams pulled out a pistol and shot the dog, authorities said. They added that while Williams said the dog was trying to attack him, the victim said that was not true.

Authorities said the dog was taken to an animal hospital to get treated and did survive the shooting.

Investigators seized the pistol and spent bullet casings as evidence, according to the arrest documents.

