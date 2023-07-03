Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man accused of shooting dog during argument, authorities say

Andrew Williams
Andrew Williams(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man on Sunday, July 2, after he shot a dog during an argument.

Andrew Williams, 38, is charged with cruelty to animals and domestic abuse battery, according to arrest documents.

The documents said the argument between Williams and a victim began inside of a home. The fight started as a verbal argument but turned physical when Williams grabbed the victim’s throat, according to the arrest documents.

The dog began growling at Williams in an effort to protect the victim, according to the arrest documents.

Arrest documents said Williams and the victim went outside where the argument continued. As the argument continued outside, the dog continued to growl at Williams, the documents stated.

During the argument outside, Williams pulled out a pistol and shot the dog, authorities said. They added that while Williams said the dog was trying to attack him, the victim said that was not true.

Authorities said the dog was taken to an animal hospital to get treated and did survive the shooting.

Investigators seized the pistol and spent bullet casings as evidence, according to the arrest documents.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Doctor generic
YOUR HEALTH: Beat AML; personalized treatment for deadly blood and bone marrow cancer
Experts urge pregnant women to stay safe in extreme heat
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, July 3
Crash
Baker woman hit, killed by train