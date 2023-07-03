Large field fire rekindles 3 times in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled a large field fire that rekindled at least three times over a period of three days in Ascension Parish.

Officials said the fire broke out in the Sorrento area and even shut down part of I-10 on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, because of heavy smoke.

The fire first started on Friday, June 30. At least 10 volunteer firefighters had to use 3000 gallons of water during a two-hour period to fight the flames.

Dry and windy conditions cause the fire to rekindle on Saturday, July 1, in the same area. As a result, crews had to use more than 12,000 gallons of water to fight the flames over a period of five hours. Firefighters didn’t leave the scene until 9:40 p.m.

Similar conditions led the flames to break out again on Sunday, July 2. Firefighters dropped more than 24,000 gallons of water to battle the fire for nearly seven hours.

In total, more than 40,000 gallons of water were used to fight the fire over the three-day span. Officials said 46 volunteer firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Residents of Ascension Parish are being encouraged to be cause when burning anything outside.

