JACQUES TALK: Alex Milazzo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior catcher and Zachary High School alum Alex Milazzo was part of some of the most memorable plays during the Tigers’ 2023 National Championship run.

From teaming with Tre’ Morgan and tagging Wake Forest out at home on the incredible defense of a bunt, to scoring from first base on amazing hustle and injuring his leg in the final game of the season, Milazzo made LSU fans proud with his gritty and selfless play.

In this long discussion, Milazzo shares his thoughts on all things Fightin’ Tiger baseball, as head coach Jay Johnson looks to build a dynasty of his own in Baton Rouge.

