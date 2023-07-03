Facebook
Extreme heat finally eases as rain chances climb this week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll finally begin to see a change in the regional weather pattern today as high pressure continues to shift to our east. It will still be hot, with highs in the mid 90s, but not as hot as last week and heat index values should be less of an issue.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 3

Rain chances also begin to climb today, with a 40% chance of showers and t-storms this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 3

4th of July Outlook

Tuesday should start out mainly dry and muggy, with low temperatures only reaching the upper 70s. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s by afternoon, but we’ll also see pretty good rain chances as Gulf moisture begins to stream into the area. I’ve got a 60% chance of showers and t-storms posted, so make sure you keep an eye on our First Alert Weather App if you have any outdoor plans. The good news is that any rains should diminish into the evening, and I think most fireworks shows, including the one in downtown Baton Rouge, should be mainly dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 3

Rest of This Week

Elevated rain chances will continue to give us a break from the heat, with high temperatures running much closer to normal in the low 90s. Daily rain chances are posted at 60%-70% through Friday, but those chances should begin to slowly diminish into the weekend. As rain chances diminish, highs will begin to climb again, reaching the mid to upper 90s from this weekend into early next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 3

The elevated rain chances this week should deliver some welcomed rainfall, with the Weather Prediction Center 7-day outlook suggesting much of our area picks up anywhere from 1.0″-2.25″ into early next week, with locally higher amounts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 3

