Experts urge pregnant women to stay safe in extreme heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts with Woman’s Hospital are urging pregnant women to stay safe in the extreme heat.

According to health experts with the hospital, pregnant women are more likely to suffer from dehydration, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion than women who aren’t pregnant.

Extreme heat can also elevate a pregnant woman’s internal body temperature, leading to potential birth defects and pregnancy complications.

Woman’s Hospital released the below tips for women to stay safe in the heat:

Stay Cool Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Stay in air-conditioned environments when possible. Limit outdoor activities or schedule around the coolest hours of the day. Wear sunscreen.

Stay Hydrated Consume 60-80 ounces of water per day, drinking 8-16 of those ounces shortly after waking. Avoid sodas, sugary drinks, and fruit juices as they can increase the risk of dehydration. Hot and heavy meals add heat to the body. Replace with foods that are high in water such as lettuce, grapes, melon, citrus, and cucumbers. Observe urine color to assess hydration. Urine should have a light color that resembles lemonade rather than a dark color like apple juice.

Stay Informed and Connected Be aware of excessive heat warnings in your area. Check your local area for heat relief shelters. Have conversations with your physician for personalized heat-safety recommendations. Know how to spot heat-related illnesses.

Learn the symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as: Check yourself for high body temperatures. Core temperatures above 100 degrees are considered high. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Signs of heat stroke include nausea, loss of consciousness, headache, confusion, dizziness, and a fast, strong pulse. Call 911 if signs of heat stroke are present. Do not drink water, apply cold cloths, and move to a cooler place while waiting for medics. Heat exhaustion signs include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headaches, fainting, clammy skin, muscle cramps, and a fast, weak pulse. Sip water, apply cold cloths, and seek medical attention if symptoms last longer than one hour or vomiting occurs. Heat cramps are intense muscle spasms caused by dehydration, exercise, and electrolyte loss. Drink water, stop physical activity, and replenish electrolytes. Seek medical attention if cramps persist.



