Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: What to buy in July 2023

(KYTV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Fourth of July sales here and Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, Consumer Reports says July is a month full of ways to save big this summer.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are some top ones to look for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Fourth of July sales are in full swing. This is an especially major sales moment for big-ticket items like grills, large appliances, and mattresses.

Now might be the time to make a change your body needs: a recommended mattress from Consumer Reports’ tests. The Casper Original Hybrid (queen-size) is now on sale for $1,196 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Casper. CR says the hybrid of innersprings and foam delivers excellent spine support for sleepers of all sizes.

Next, save big on a new washing machine. The Electrolux ELFW4222AW is as low as $898 at Home Depot. CR says it aced tests for washing performance and water efficiency.

Keep the cookouts coming this month with a new charcoal grill. The charcoal barrel grill from Char-Griller is as low as $699 at Lowe’s. It’s WiFi enabled and has a hopper feed system for adding more charcoal. It also aced CR’s tests.

And if you’re planning a family trip this summer, you can save on a travel stroller. The Chicco Liteway Stroller is as low as $87.99 at Amazon and Walmart. CR says it’s compact, easy to fold, and maneuvers well for its small size, even on rough terrain.

And if those sales aren’t enough, get ready for Amazon Prime Day coming later this month.

It’s happening July 11 and 12. Basically, everything is going to be on sale, but the discounts are exclusively available to Prime members, so you’ll need an account to shop.

Also look out for competing sales at other retailers like Target and Walmart around the same time.

Consumer Reports will have updates on all these special summer savings events throughout the month.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Generic police lights
2 adults stab each other after getting into fight, deputies say
Acadian Ambulance
Blood drive, plate lunch benefit to help families of paramedics involved in deadly crash
Police in Washington, D.C., are looking for the people who attacked three different businesses...
Suspect wanted after series of explosions at DC businesses
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 3
Extreme heat finally eases as rain chances climb this week