Baker woman hit, killed by train

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AKERS, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a Baker woman was killed in a train crash Sunday, July 2.

Chief Jimmy Travis confirmed Sybil Henry, 47, of Baker, La., was hit by a train late Sunday evening as it passed through Akers (Manchac) just before 6:30 p.m.

For reasons still under investigation, Henry ended up on the tracks. The train tried to hit its brakes but was not able to stop before hitting Henry.

She died from her injuries, according to authorities.

CONSUMER REPORTS: What to buy in July 2023