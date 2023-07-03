Baker woman hit, killed by train

AKERS, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a Baker woman was killed in a train crash Sunday, July 2.

Chief Jimmy Travis confirmed Sybil Henry, 47, of Baker, La., was hit by a train late Sunday evening as it passed through Akers (Manchac) just before 6:30 p.m.

For reasons still under investigation, Henry ended up on the tracks. The train tried to hit its brakes but was not able to stop before hitting Henry.

She died from her injuries, according to authorities.

