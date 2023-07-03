Facebook
Baker school supply drive underway, where you can donate

The new school year will be here before we know it.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The new school year will be here before we know it. The City of Baker is trying to get ahead of the game, as they gear up for their school supply drive.

The Baker Chamber of Commerce said their goal is to provide more than 250 book bags and supplies to Baker students.

The drive ends at the end of July.

School supplies needed include:

  • Colored pencils
  • Copy paper
  • Crayons
  • Expo markers
  • Fisher scissors round tip
  • Glue sticks
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Highlighters
  • Kleenex
  • Mechanical pencils
  • Pack of ballpoint pens
  • Paper towels
  • #2 pencils
  • Pencil pouch with zipper
  • Pink erasers
  • Pocket folders with prongs
  • Single subject notebooks
  • Washable markers
  • Wide ruled loose leaf paper
  • 3 ring binders
  • 12-inch ruler

You can make your donation at www.cityofbakerchamber.com.

