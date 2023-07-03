Baker school supply drive underway, where you can donate

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The new school year will be here before we know it. The City of Baker is trying to get ahead of the game, as they gear up for their school supply drive.

The Baker Chamber of Commerce said their goal is to provide more than 250 book bags and supplies to Baker students.

The drive ends at the end of July.

School supplies needed include:

Colored pencils

Copy paper

Crayons

Expo markers

Fisher scissors round tip

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer

Highlighters

Kleenex

Mechanical pencils

Pack of ballpoint pens

Paper towels

#2 pencils

Pencil pouch with zipper

Pink erasers

Pocket folders with prongs

Single subject notebooks

Washable markers

Wide ruled loose leaf paper

3 ring binders

12-inch ruler

They are also accepting cash donations as well. You can make your donation at www.cityofbakerchamber.com.

