Airline Highway in Gonzales reopens hours after road buckles

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - At 8:48 p.m., Louisiana State Police posted to Facebook that all lanes reopened on Airline Highway in Gonzales after the road buckled earlier Sunday evening.

According to authorities, parts of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish completely shut down after the roadway buckled on July 2.

Troopers with LSP and deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were on the scene at the intersection of US 61 and LA-74.

Officials confirm all southbound lanes on Airline Highway just north of Highway 74 were closed, and they advised drivers to take an alternate route while DOTD officials worked to repair the roadway.

Traffic was diverted along the shoulder.

