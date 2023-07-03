Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Brusly Panthers

Week four of Sportsline Summer Camp starts on the west side.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Week four of Sportsline Summer Camp starts on the west side.

Last year, the Brusly Panthers came out swinging, they began the season with a 4-1 record.

In the second half of 2022, the Panthers lost four of the final six games, including a first-round playoff defeat to Abbeville.

Head coach Hoff Schooler does not have many 12th graders at his disposal. Around eight seniors compared to 16 last year.

But that small sample size of guys who have played a lot of varsity football.

Utility man Cody Loupe and running back Craivez Oxley are just a few of those seniors on offense.

Craivez’s brother Cordell Oxley is the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job. However, Schooler says the competition will work itself out throughout the summer.

Not too long ago, Brusly used to be a team that did not participate in much 7-on-7 due to their run-heavy nature.

Now in the second year of a new system, things are coming along in the passing game.

