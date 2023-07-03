10-year Essence Fest vendor serves iconic Creole flavors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rounding out a weekend of culture, music, and a celebration of empowered black women, local food vendors benefit from this year’s heavily attended Essence Festival.

For one family-run booth, 10 years of feeding the festival crowds bring the experience it takes for the line to stretch far for a plate.

Those on the last day of Essence Fest weekend worked up an appetite.

“I only came up here to eat. I really don’t care about nothing else,” admitted Amya Martin, visiting from Florida.

She and her sister, Ameria, waited in line for a slushie to end a long day at the Morial Convention Center.

“This is food for the soul and I’m in New Orleans, so I definitely have to try the native food here,” said Sean Michael Wilson. He’s been to the city once before, but said he had to come back for more.

Looking around at the mess hall, one local vendor’s booth is an obvious standout and fan favorite, taking order after order.

Ardell Walters is the woman behind the seasoning at Ladelyo’s Creole Catering.

The Martin sisters tried their food earlier in the weekend.

“That turkey wing? Mmm, that was amazing,” said Ameria Martin.

Walters, her sister’s turkey wing and stuffed pepper plates were flying out of the pans.

It’s a ‘flavor of love’ that’s been in the works for weeks.

“Everything you see, we’ve had to prep for the last month,” said Walers. “So, that means days and nights when we don’t get sleep.’

For 10 years, Walters has been serving up her favorite recipes at Essence. She’s seen the ups and downs.

The lowest, she recalls, was her outdoor booth set up for 2022.

“Last year, we were going through another heat wave. It was hot and we have one day where we had rain like the rainforest,” said Walters. “It was really bad, and we just didn’t have the traffic. We didn’t have the people. So, I think everybody must have complained to Essence. And it’s a good thing.”

The festival support for local dinner spots bleeds beyond the convention center halls.

“We had Deanie’s. It’s on, I think, Bourbon Street, and it was really good,” said Amya Martin.

“Cafe Beignet, too. Very good beignets.,” echoed her sister.

Megan Thee Stallion is Headlining Sunday’s final evening of the Essence Fest concert series in the Superdome.

The Martin girls say while they haven’t explored much of the music side of their trip, the food and drinks they’ve tried have left them more than satisfied with a weekend in New Orleans.

