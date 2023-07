BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating a vacant house fire.

It happened on Saturday, July 1 just before 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Townsley Street.

Fire investigators believe that the fire was intentionally set and ruled it as arson.

No injuries were reported.

Thus is an ongoing investigation.

