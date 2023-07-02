Part of Highway in Gonzales closed after road buckles, officials say

The following is a release from Louisiana State Police:

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are on scene at the intersection of US 61 and LA-74 in Ascension Parish.

Due to extreme heat, the roadway is experiencing abnormalities (buckling). All lanes southbound on US 61 are closed.

DOTD is on scene working diligently to repair the roadway.

Traffic is being diverted along the shoulder. Please exercise caution in the area.

