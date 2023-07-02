Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Part of Highway in Gonzales closed after road buckles, officials say

Part of Interstate in Gonzales closed
Part of Interstate in Gonzales closed(LSP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a release from Louisiana State Police:

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are on scene at the intersection of US 61 and LA-74 in Ascension Parish.

Due to extreme heat, the roadway is experiencing abnormalities (buckling). All lanes southbound on US 61 are closed.

DOTD is on scene working diligently to repair the roadway.

Traffic is being diverted along the shoulder. Please exercise caution in the area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Acadian Ambulance
Blood drive, plate lunch benefit to help families of paramedics involved in deadly crash
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Troopers identify woman killed after crashing car into water
Tyshawn Brumfield
Toddler nearly beaten to death last year now paralyzed, blind, has major brain damage
Troopers identify woman killed after crashing car into water