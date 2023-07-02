More heat, increasing rain chances this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hopefully, Sunday will be slightly more tolerable with a Heat Advisory, rather than an excessive heat warning in effect for the area through 8 p.m. This means heat index readings should be a bit lower than they have been the past few days. Today will be partly cloudy with highs around 98, and a 20% or less chance of afternoon showers/storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 2 (WAFB)

Don’t miss the Full Super Buck Moon tonight into Monday AM, which will be the first of four supermoons of 2023.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 2 (WAFB)

As for the local heat, expect heat index values to still range in the low triple digits the next few days, but rain chances will start to increase midweek.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 2 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 2 (WAFB)

This should drop our forecast highs to the low to mid-90s, which will at least be an improvement. The tropics remain quiet...for now.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 2 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.