Man shot early Sunday in French Quarter, NOPD says

A man was shot in the stomach early Sunday (July 2) at the French Quarter intersection of St. Louis and Royal streets, New Orleans police said.
A man was shot in the stomach early Sunday (July 2) at the French Quarter intersection of St. Louis and Royal streets, New Orleans police said.(Raycon)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 27-year-old man was wounded by a gunshot to his stomach early Sunday morning (July 2) in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s condition was not disclosed. The NOPD said the man was shot around 4:13 a.m. at the intersection of St. Louis and Royal streets.

According to police, the man was arguing with a woman when a “suspect walked by, shot victim and fled.” Police did not say whether that suspect has been identified, but no arrest was reported.

The shooting occurred despite an increased police presence in the French Quarter with hundreds of thousands of tourists in town for the Essence Festival and Fourth of July holiday weekend.

