Fourth of July bike tours, community celebration planned as part of Summer of Hope

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the public are encouraged to participate in Fourth of July bike tours of Baton Rouge as well as a Heal the Block community celebration as part of the Summer of Hope initiative.

RELATED: Summer of Hope initiative returns to Baton Rouge

The Summer of Hope initiative is a 15-week campaign led by the community in East Baton Rouge Parish. The goal is to reduce violence while restoring hope to make neighborhoods safer.

The Geaux 4th with Geaux Ride bike tours will be offered between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

According to organizers, the 20-minute free bike tours will take people through downtown Baton Rouge. The evening will culminate with the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration over the Mississippi River.

While the bike tours are free, participants must register ahead of time. Click here for more information about registration and the location of the bike tours.

The Heal the Block community celebration is set for Saturday, July 8, at 4:30 p.m. at the BREC Tams Drive Park. The park is located at 11600 Tams Drive in Baton Rouge.

Organizers said Heal the Block will be a free celebration focused on restoring joy and unity in neighborhoods impacted by violence through conflict resolution and resources. There will be food, music, activities, and community resources.

For more information about Heal the Block, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.