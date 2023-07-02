Essence Festival visitors battle near 100-degree temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Day three of the Essence Festival in New Orleans, and the heat is on. With temperatures reaching 97 degrees in parts of the city Saturday, thousands were looking to cool down but keep the fun alive.

Visitors from across the country, such as Jerry Law from Oakland, California, say they see things they never have before.

“It was so hot out here that the devil passed me a towel,” said Law. “I’m talking about lace fronts was lifting, I’m talking about eyelashes was all up and down Bourbon Street. There were wigs on Bourbon Street.”

Njoki Maina, from Los Angeles, admitted to struggling in the triple-digit ‘feels like’ temperatures.

“LA is nothing like this. I’m not used to this humidity,” said Maina. “Just standing here for 5 minutes waiting for our Uber, and I’m already breaking a sweat.”

Not even Texas natives can fight the urge to fan themselves. Taelor Daniels and Daisy Curtis say they are braving the heat to try all the recommendations they can while in town for the festival.

”The humidity has been worse here. I’ve been sweating since I got here,” said Daniels.

Just a few feet away from the sidewalk was a saving grace.

With many of the festival’s activities inside the Morial Convention Center, there’s still a chance to break a sweat.

“People are really glad that the A.C. is on in the building. People are able to shop comfortably,” said Filepe Branford, a vendor from Buffalo, New York. “I’ve been to Florida, California, Texas. None of it is like New Orleans heat.”

