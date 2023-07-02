Car crashes into water overnight in Livingston Parish; rescue attempts unsuccessful, officials say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in Livingston Parish said they responded to the scene of a car that crashed into the water late Saturday evening, July 1.

According to officials with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #9, the crash happened on Highway 22 north of Old River Road.

Witnesses told officials that the car entered the water with the occupant still inside. Officials say that rescue swimmers went into the water in an attempt to rescue the trapped person. However, officials said that because of the depth of the water, rescue attempts were unsuccessful.

Officials said that the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office dive team was notified. They added that the occupant was recovered around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

