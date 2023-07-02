Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say

Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting early Sunday at a bar in the Old Town section of Wichita.

Police say around 1 a.m., a person opened fire inside City Nightz following a disturbance.

Seven people were shot, and two others were trampled as people fled the bar.

Police said officers assigned to Old Town were on scene and able to respond quickly.

At least one person was critically hurt.

Police said the victims range from 21 to 34 years old, and they do have someone detained for questioning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Car crashes into water overnight in Livingston Parish; rescue attempts unsuccessful, officials say
Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris,...
France has 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Verified accounts are limited to reading 10,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets