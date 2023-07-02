Facebook
2 people injured in stabbing, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a stabbing that left two people injured on the morning of Sunday, July 2.

According to officials, the stabbing happened on Dan Drive near Greenwell Street around 6 a.m.

The two victims were taken to a hospital to get treated.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

