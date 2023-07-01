Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

TPSO: Deputies asking for help to identify catalytic converter thief

Car belonging to suspect
Car belonging to suspect(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who stole multiple catalytic converters on the morning of Thursday, June 29.

According to TPSO, the crimes took place on East Yellow Water Road in Hammond during the early morning hours.

Deputies said they believe the vehicle belonging to the person responsible is a white Toyota sedan.

Anyone with details that can help investigators is asked to contact authorities by calling the number (985) 902-2018. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa by calling the number 1-800-554--5245. Callers may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

North 9th Street
Crews respond to overturned 18-wheeler carrying sodium hydroxide
Police Lights
Driver runs over police officer’s leg; authorities searching for person involved
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 1
Another excessive heat warning in effect
Louisiana State Capitol
New state law set to raise taxes on vapor products