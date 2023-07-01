TPSO: Deputies asking for help to identify catalytic converter thief

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who stole multiple catalytic converters on the morning of Thursday, June 29.

According to TPSO, the crimes took place on East Yellow Water Road in Hammond during the early morning hours.

Deputies said they believe the vehicle belonging to the person responsible is a white Toyota sedan.

Anyone with details that can help investigators is asked to contact authorities by calling the number (985) 902-2018. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa by calling the number 1-800-554--5245. Callers may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

