No injuries reported after car crashes into dental office

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a car that crashed into a dental office on Saturday, July 1.

The crash happened in the area of Government Street and Westmoreland Drive in Baton Rouge.

Officials said there were no reported injuries.

Details about what led up to the crash are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

