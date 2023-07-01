No injuries reported after car crashes into dental office

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a car that crashed into a dental office on Saturday, July 1.

The crash happened in the area of Government Street and Westmoreland Drive in Baton Rouge.

Officials said there were no reported injuries.

Details about what led up to the crash are unknown.

