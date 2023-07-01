New state law set to raise taxes on vapor products

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting July 1st, a new state law will cause people who use vape products or electronic cigarettes to pay triple the tax on these items than they do now.

Bakes Ghani is one of the owners of the Deja Vu Smoke Shop, on Government Street in Baton Rouge.

Because of a new law that passed during this year’s legislative session, he along with other vape store owners, may be now forced to raise their prices.

“Regardless of if it’s a couple more dollars or it’s a few dollars cheaper it’s not off the shelves and we’re still up and running,” Bakes Ghani said, an owner of Deja Vu Smoke Shop.

According to a news release sent from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, the excise tax on vape products will go from 5 cents per milliliter of nicotine, up to 15 cents.

The following is a release from the Louisiana Department of Revenue:

The excise tax rate that wholesalers and retailers pay on vapor products and electronic cigarettes will increase in Louisiana from five cents per milliliter to 15 cents per milliliter on July 1, 2023. Act 414 of the 2023 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature increased the excise tax rate for consumable nicotine liquid solution or other materials containing nicotine that are depleted as a vapor product is used. Retailers purchasing these products tax-free directly from online authorized manufacturers are required to pay the excise tax to the Louisiana Department of Revenue monthly. Compliance with payment of these taxes will be strictly enforced. Penalties, fines, and license forfeiture shall apply to tax delinquent wholesalers and retailers. Stores selling vapor products should expect increased inspections by enforcement agents. Beginning Oct. 1, 2023, every vapor product manufacturer and alternative nicotine product manufacturer whose products are sold in Louisiana, whether directly or through a wholesale dealer, retail dealer, or similar intermediary or intermediaries, must register each product with the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC). The Vapor Product and Alternative Nicotine Product Directory will be available on ATC’s website by Nov. 1, 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.