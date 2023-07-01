New state law set to raise taxes on vapor products

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting July 1st, a new state law will cause people who use vape products or electronic cigarettes to pay triple the tax on these items than they do now.
Bakes Ghani is one of the owners of the Deja Vu Smoke Shop, on Government Street in Baton Rouge.
Because of a new law that passed during this year’s legislative session, he along with other vape store owners, may be now forced to raise their prices.
“Regardless of if it’s a couple more dollars or it’s a few dollars cheaper it’s not off the shelves and we’re still up and running,” Bakes Ghani said, an owner of Deja Vu Smoke Shop.
According to a news release sent from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, the excise tax on vape products will go from 5 cents per milliliter of nicotine, up to 15 cents.
The following is a release from the Louisiana Department of Revenue:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.