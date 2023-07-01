Driver runs over police officer’s leg; authorities searching for person involved

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a driver who ran over a police officer’s leg during an incident on the evening of Friday, June 30.

According to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran, the incident happened in the Bridlewood Subdivision in Central around 10:30 p.m.

The officer approached a vehicle and learned the driver had narcotics, according to police. They added the officer then requested that the driver get out of the vehicle.

Police said that following the officer’s request, the driver put the vehicle in gear, dragged the officer for a short distance, and also ran over the officer’s leg.

Chief Corcoran said the officer was taken to a hospital to be treated and is expected to be okay. Chief Corcoran is asking for prayers for the officer.

According to police, the driver left the scene in a small gray sedan. Authorities are still looking for the person involved.

Anyone with information that can help authorities in the case is asked to contact the Central Police Department by calling the number (225) 367-1254 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

